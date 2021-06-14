Park Hills Approves EMS Contract with Ft. Wright Amid Rising Costs

Park Hills city council approved its ongoing contract with the City of Ft. Wright to provide EMS service, though concerns were raised over the increasing price.

Following negotiations, a price of $91,000 for this year was agreed to, an increase of 4.4%. Next year, another 4.4% increase will bring the cost to $95,000.

Park Hills wants quarterly meetings to follow improvements within the Ft. Wright Fire Department, and the City of Ft. Wright has agreed.

Councilwoman Sarah Froelich suggested that if costs continue to rise, the contract could be put up for bid again for other municipalities to consider.

Mayor Kathy Zemrbodt noted that last time the EMS contract was placed for bid, council preferred Ft. Wright's response time though one other city offered a lower price.

Council also gave its approval for an zoning application to proceed to consideration by the Kenton County Planning Commission, which would explore a text amendment for the property located at 1430 Dixie Highway, where a storage unit and U-Haul facility operate and where previously a motel operated.

Local business owners hope to open a liquor store on the site.

The request would allow for such stores in the city's Highway Commercial Zone.

City council also adopted the budget for the new fiscal year with Froelich the lone dissenting vote.

A new contract with Rumpke for waste collection was also approved with a price of $17.24 per unit and $206.88 per year per resident.

