Taylor Mill Road Speed Reduction Working, Survey Shows

The results of a speed survey on Taylor Mill Road were presented to Taylor Mill city commission last week.

Police Chief Steve Knauf said that 75,000 vehicles passed the speed trailer on the road over a three-week period with an average speed of 37 miles per hour.

Mayor Dan Bell noted that the city had been successful in having the state, which owns the road, reduce the speed limit from 45 to 35 miles per hour. He said that the results of the survey show that the reduction is working.

Knauf's report indicated that 85 percent of the vehicles clocked in the survey were going 43 miles per hour or lower, with some outliers, such as one traveling at 102 miles per hour and another going just ten.

Meanwhile, a large Loyal Order of Moose convention is coming to Cincinnati and Ron Wilson, of Moose Lodge 1469 in Taylor Mill, told the city commission that its location would also host events during the June 29 to July 3 convention.

The Taylor Mill lodge is the largest one close to the convention center, and that this will be the first Moose convention in the region since 1929.

Wilson requested use of the city's tents, and the city agreed to be a co-sponsor.

In other business, Mayor Bell announced that the city has applied for a Land, Water Conservation Fund grant of $91,000 to upgrade Pride Park.

City Administrator Brian Haney said that the city hopes to reconstruct the amphitheater and put up a pole-barn type structure to house a possible farmers market. The grant would be a 50/50 match, meaning that the city would have to contribute the same amount of funding to the effort.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Moose Lodge member Ron Wilson speaks to Taylor Mill city commission (via TBNK broadcast of meeting)