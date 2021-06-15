Boone County Approves Agreements for Sidewalk Projects

The Boone County fiscal court approved agreements with the state transportation cabinet (KYTC) for sidewalks on the Frogtown Road connector, Sam Neace Drive, and Burlington Pike (KY 18).

"Hallelulah," said Judge/Executive Gary Moore, a nod to the length of time the agreement took to come to pass.

Commissioner Cathy Flaig echoed the sentiment.

Public Works Director Rob Franxman explained that the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) approved money for the sidewalks in 2019-20 at a cost of $1.6 million, but the county put the projects on hold.

Now the county is ready to execute the projects and KYTC is in charge of disbursing the money.

However, Franxman said that the projects are still years away from starting with Burlington Pike set for 2023, and Frogtown and Sam Neace scheduled for 2024.

In other business, the fiscal court accepted the low bid from Sunesis Construction in the amount of $348,106.77 to build a box culvert over Woolper Creek. The bridge should be built by December 21.

The Boone County Garden Club was honored for its work in the county.

Hannah Thompson was honored with a day for her efforts at wrestling for Cooper High School. Thompson won the state championship three years in a row.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor