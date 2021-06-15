CVG Job Fair Seeks Employees for Variety of Roles

A job fair is scheduled at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) where dozens of employers will be looking for workers.

Career opportunities include customer service in food and beverage, retail, aircraft maintenance, air cargo, logistics, driving, operating equipment, airline support, supervisory positions, and more.

The event takes place at the ValuPark lot (2462 Donaldson Highway, Hebron) on Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees should come prepared with resumes to apply and interview on-site.

Many of these companies post openings on the CVG job portal (jobs.cvgairport.com), including full-time, part-time, and temporary positions.

Participants include CVG Airport, Air Transport International, Amazon, Atlas Air, DHL Express, Department of Homeland Security (Transportation Security Administration), FEAM Aero, FedEx, Graeter’s Ice Cream, HMSHost, Hertz, Standard Parking, The “Club” Lounge, Trego-Dugan, Vino Volo, Wayfair, and more.

-Staff report