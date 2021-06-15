Florence Honors Firefighters, Police Who Responded to Massive Apartment Fire

The City of Florence honored first responders who helped residents and battled flames at a massive fire at the Champion Club Apartments on Parkland Place on April 28.

Multiple people were rescued from the scene and at least eight were injured, The River City News reported at the time.

The fire was so bad that residents were dropping children from the third floor to safety below, and police and firefighters were going door to door to get people to flee.

Florence Police Chief Tom Grau and Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said that these public servants are the people whom you want to respond if you are ever in trouble like what happened that April day.

"There are not too many cities that work so well together," said Chief Grau. "When you hire the right people, you know they believe service before self. We are fortunate."

Chief Knoll agreed. He said that the departments practice drills to simulate the complexity of events as they happened that night, and he was amazed.

"I've never seen this cooperation in my years in the department," he said. "Because of this, throughout the night we had no loss of life. I am humbled to be part of the fire department."

Six members of the police received the Lifesaver Award: Corporal Michael Gonterman, Officer Chris Boone, Officer Kelli Chapman, K9 Officer Josh Dalton, Officer Derek Jackson, and Officer Kyle Sorensen.

Six firefighters/EMTs received the R.G. Bidwell Medal of Merit: Lieutenant Josh Corry, Firefighter/EMT Jimmy Rose, Firefighter/EMT Zechariah King, Captain Greg Vincent, Lieutenant/Paramedic Chris Fuhrman, and Firefighter/Paramedic Wallace LeMaster.

In addition, sixteen received the Battalion Citation: Battalion Chief Steve Schreck, Lieutenant Josh Corry, Firefighter/EMT Zechariah King, Firefighter/EMT Jimmy Rose, Captain Greg Vincent, Lieutenant/Paramedic Chris Fuhrman, Firefighter/Paramedic Wallace LeMaster, Captain Wesley Burns, Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Bowling, Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Tucker, Firefighter/Paramedic Craig Emerson, Firefighter/EMT Derek Tengowski, Firefighter/Paramedic Ben Riggs, Firefighter/Paramedic Candice Biltz, Firefighter/Paramedic Brendan McHugh, and Firefighter/EMT Brandon Kannady.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor