New Manager of Five Seasons Sports Clubs Announced

A new manager of all four Five Seasons Sports Clubs was announced this week.

Nancy Conard was named vice president of operations and will manage the locations in Crestview Hills, Cincinnati, Dayton (Oh.), and Burr Ridge, Ill.

Conard has been with Five Seasons for more than twenty years in a variety of roles. She was named chief club officer in 2017.



“I’m honored to take on this newly developed role with Five Seasons,” Conard said. “I am equally as excited to continue to enhance our programming in order to increase our member value. We are more than a sports club. We are a full-service solution that can serve families’ every need. From health and fitness to social groups, it’s important to us that Five Seasons is the answer for everyone.”

“Nancy was an obvious fit for this position because of her consistent focus on driving results and attention to the member experience,” said Heather Harris, Five Seasons chief operating officer. “Nancy is a selfless servant leader whose top priority is providing outstanding customer service. We look forward to her leadership and vision to continue to grow value to our members throughout all of our clubs.”



A graduate of the University of Dayton with a degree in business administration and management, Conard came to Five Seasons after managing Macy’s department stores, where she was responsible for all aspects of the business, including leading the remodel and renovation processes.

-Staff report

Photo provided