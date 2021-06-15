Senior Community Celebrates Opening One Year Later

A senior living community in Union hosted a belated celebration of its opening earlier this month.

StoryPoint opened its doors last summer but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no event was held to honor it.

On June 2, residents were encouraged to wear their finest attire, and a "glam squad" visited to style the residents' hair, nails, and makeup.

The afternoon included a champagne happy hour and toast to the community.

Mayor Larry Solomon was also in attendance.

“I am so happy that StoryPoint is part of our city, and I know they’ll be here for many, many years,” Solomon said.

The event marked a key milestone for the community and those who call it home, a news release said. After more than a year of following COVID-19 precautions, the event signaled a hopeful return to normalcy with drinks, hors d'oeuvres and desserts prepared by StoryPoint Union’s culinary team.

StoryPoint Union is located at 9255 US-42 in Union.

-Staff report

Photos provided