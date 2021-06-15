Senior Community Celebrates Opening One Year Later
A senior living community in Union hosted a belated celebration of its opening earlier this month.
StoryPoint opened its doors last summer but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no event was held to honor it.
On June 2, residents were encouraged to wear their finest attire, and a "glam squad" visited to style the residents' hair, nails, and makeup.
The afternoon included a champagne happy hour and toast to the community.
Mayor Larry Solomon was also in attendance.
“I am so happy that StoryPoint is part of our city, and I know they’ll be here for many, many years,” Solomon said.
The event marked a key milestone for the community and those who call it home, a news release said. After more than a year of following COVID-19 precautions, the event signaled a hopeful return to normalcy with drinks, hors d'oeuvres and desserts prepared by StoryPoint Union’s culinary team.
StoryPoint Union is located at 9255 US-42 in Union.
-Staff report
Photos provided