Two from Boone Among Leadership Kentucky's Class of 2021

Two men from Boone Co. are among the 49 members of Leadership Kentucky's Class of 2021.

The program includes seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form relationships and visit new places.

The class includes Ben Brandstetter of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. and Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer.

The program runs June through December with classes across the state.

The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture, and government.

-Staff report