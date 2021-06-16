Air Quality Alert Issued for NKY Counties Thursday

The agency expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

On Air Quality Alert days, the agency said that everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Combine trips or eliminating unnecessary vehicle trips.

Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes.

Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days.

Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Alert days.

Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings.

Suspend use of fire pits, campfires and charcoal grills on Air Quality Alert days.

Conserve electricity by turning out lights and unplugging unused appliances and electronics.

-Staff report