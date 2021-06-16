Civil War Museum Hosts Tobacco Wars Presentation

The story of the so-called Tobacco Wars will be told as part of a fundraiser for the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum in Ft. Wright.

Author and businessman James Rumford will share stories about his relatives on both sides of the conflict between tobacco companies and small farmers in Kentucky and Tennessee in the early 20th century.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m.

A suggested donation is $3 with admission to the museum included.

The museum is located at 1402 Highland Ave.

-Staff report