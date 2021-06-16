New Barber Shop Coming to Dayton

Local barber Tarris "Troy" Horton is set to open his new location at 530 Sixth Street in Dayton on Saturday.

Horton, the shop's owner and master barber, says his shop will be a multicultural establishment where everyone is welcome.

"My focus is on the customer experience," Horton said. "The waiting area is comfortable and the music selection will range from Frank Sinatra to Cardi B."

Horton says he is bringing 26 years of haircutting experience to the shop and that his clients can expect an exchange of positive energy in an atmosphere free of negative talk and derogatory statements.

He has previously cut hair in downtown Covington.

"Being involved in the revitalization of the central business district in Covington, I notice a similar trend in Dayton, with the recent developments such as the Gateway Flats and Tapestry on the River," he said. "Both of those developments will attract thousands of new residents that will need a barber. I also recognize how close Fort Thomas is to Dayton and the Fort Thomas community has the demographics in clientele that my services match up with."

Horton said that he is currently the only one cutting hair at the shop, but he plans to add more in the future. He is currently accepting new clients and will serve walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, then appointments from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 1-6-BOOK-DAYTON, or by visiting the shop's website.

-Connor Wall, associate editor

Photo provided