NKY Young Marines Graduate from Leadership Schools, Earn Awards

Seven members of the Northern Kentucky Young Marines unit graduated from Leadership Schools in Byron, Georgia, earning four of the six achievement awards, including the top two, the organization said.

The graduates are: Garrett Frans, 15, of Erlanger; Emmalyn Martin, 15, of Cold Spring; Oliver Noth, 13, of Sellersburg, Ind.; Adelaide Solomon, 12, of Villa Hills; Abby Smith, 13, of Ft. Mitchell; Kalib Solomon, 14, of Villa Hills; and Iris Noth, 16, of Sellersburg, Ind.

Oliver Noth won the Junior Leadership School (JLS) Iron Mike Award (highest male physical fitness score) while Abby Smith won the JLS Iron Molly Award (highest female physical fitness test score).

Emmalyn Martin earned the title of JLS Honor Graduate while Iris Noth won the Senior Leadership School Honor Graduate distinction as top overall students.

Junior and Senior Leadership Schools are comprised of classes and classwork, physical training, close order drill instruction and execution, and leadership training. Scores are based on a portfolio of written assignments, a physical fitness test, a uniform inspection, a leadership evaluation, and a close order drill evaluation.

The Young Marines is a leadership program for kids ages 8 through the completion of high school modeled after and endorsed by the United State Marine Corps.

-Staff report

Photos provided