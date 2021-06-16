Ohio River Digital Guide Wins Award for OKI

An interactive digital guide to the Ohio River earned the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) a 2021 Achievement Award from the National Association of Regional Councils (NARC).

The Major Metro Achievement Award was presented at NARC's 55th annual conference and exhibition.

OKI developed the Ohio River Digital Guide to aid boaters, paddlers, anglers, cyclists, and drivers to explore the Ohio River and its communities.

“OKI is honored to receive the Achievement Award,” OKI CEO Mark Policinski said. “The digital guide is the first of its kind in the nation that promotes river safety, along with being an economic driver that enhances tourism along the Ohio River corridor from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, Kentucky, just downstream from Louisville.”

“The digital guide identifies the location, direction and speed of commercial vessels, such as barges in real-time, therefor enhancing safety on the river,” said Brewster Rhodes, Ohio chair of the Ohio River Recreation Trail. “As a long-time outdoor enthusiast, I commend OKI in leading the region in developing this pioneering guide to help improve public access and infrastructure, and celebrate the unique beauty and culture of the Ohio River.”

The NARC Achievement Award is designed to recognize excellence in programs and services of regional councils and metropolitan planning organizations, thereby contributing to better and more efficient government.

-Staff report