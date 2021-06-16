Report Shows Deterioration as Purple People Bridge's Reopening Remains Uncertain

It is still unclear when the Newport Southbank Bridge, better known as the Purple People Bridge, will reopen to pedestrian traffic for those walking from Newport to Cincinnati.

It was shuttered May 11 after stones were reported as having fallen from a northern pier closer to the Cincinnati side.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, the private nonprofit that operates and programs the former railroad bridge, received a report from an engineering firm with recommendations.

It was previously announced that the bridge company contracted with WSP USA to evaluate what needed to be done to ensure the bridge's integrity and users' safety,

WSP determined that pier one, the northernmost on the Ohio side of the Ohio River, has deteriorated to the point where repairs are needed for that portion of the bridge to reopen to pedestrians, an announcement said Wednesday.

The structural condition of that pier does not impact the rest of the bridge, the announcement said. But, WSP recommended a survey of the bridge deck be performed for the entire structure.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company said that it plans to review these recommendations with Newport and Cincinnati officials before determining hot to move forward.

"We again ask for the public's patience and understanding as we work to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible," the announcement said.

