Boone Man Gets 10.5 Years for Trafficking Meth

A Burlington man was sentenced to 126 months, or ten and a half years, in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Larry Ray Clemons, 40, had previously been convicted of illegal possession of a controlled substance in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the current charges in March after being arrested last year.

On August 31, law enforcement searched Clemons's home and found 13.74 grams of methamphetamine and cash in his pants pockets. An additional 46.74 grams of meth, a loaded 9,, handgun, additional cash, and a digital scale were found in the home.

Clemons admitted that he intended to distribute the meth and that he possessed the firearm to protect himself in his drug-dealing.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning sentenced Clemons on Thursday.

Under federal law, Clemons must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.

-Staff report