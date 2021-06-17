Photos: Inside Covington's New Pickle Factory Boutique Hotel

A new boutique short-term rental hotel is opening in Covington for bookings on Monday.

The Pickle Factory is located just off the beaten path of Madison Ave., tucked in an alley behind Chops, Cheese and Chives (formerly Economy Meats) on the 400 block.

It features eight-themed rooms, designed from classic and slick to whimsical and fun.

A preview event was hosted on Thursday.

The River City News produced these photos.