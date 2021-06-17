St. Henry Wins Second Place in World Future Problem Solving Program Competition

Students from St. Henry District High School won second place this week at the annual Future Problem Solving Program International’s (FPSPI) Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS) competition that was held virtually on June 10.

The Crusaders competed against schools from all over the world including the United States, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong, and New Zealand.

GIPS is the highest level of competition for Future Problem Solving (FPS) teams that advanced from all of the FPS affiliate competitions throughout the year. These competitions involve four students of the same division working together over a two-hour period to analyze, investigate, and apply research to solving a given scenario and to use futuristic and critical thinking, creative writing, and teamwork skills to do so.

To be granted the opportunity to compete at this highest level of competition in problem solving, the SHDHS students had to advance beyond the District, Regional, and State levels of the KAAC Governor’s Cup competition this year.

In order to keep advancing through these competitions, the Crusaders studied and prepared for a future scene centered around the topics of Wearable Technology, Human Environmental Impact, and Personalized Medicine, respectively.

For the International GIPS competition, they had less than a month to prepare for a future scene on Neurotechnology.

The GIPS team writers for St. Henry are James Carroll, Griffin Gould, Gracie Greber, and Sydney Hennessey. Alternates for the GIPS team include Harry Barsan, Carson Gould, and Sean Ihrig. The FPS coach is Melinda Gould, assisted by Michael Fay.

"We are very proud of these exceptional students and the hard work that they put in this year to represent their school and the state of Kentucky on the world stage," the school said in a news release.

-Staff report

