Photos: Ribbon Cut on Covington's New Riverfront Plaza

The City of Covington celebrated the opening of its latest phase of Riverfront Commons, the 11.5-mile trail along the Ohio River that will ultimately stretch from Ludlow in the west to Dayton in the east.

In Covington, the second phase's of the city's portion was just completed as part of a $6.54 million project that includes a 1,350-seat amphitheater and event area, two overlooks of the river and the Cincinnati skyline, as well as canoe and kayak access.

The trail is surrounded by new plantings.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday evening in a celebration that included food and drinks, live music, activities, and remarks from public officials.

The project area stretches from the foot of Greenup Street to the foot of Madison Avenue.

Major Joe Meyer and retiring Southbank Partners President & CEO were among Friday evening's speakers. Southbank is a key partner with the Northern Kentucky River Cities in seeing Riverfront Commons through. There are phases completed in Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton as well.

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey