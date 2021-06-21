Bellevue Superintendent Rated Exemplary in Annual Review

The Bellevue board of education rated Superintendent Robb Smith as exemplary in all seven categories of his annual review.

The categories are Strategic Leadership, Instructional Leadership, Cultural Leadership, Human Resources Leadership, Managerial Leadership, Collaborative Leadership, and Influential Leadership.

"Dr. Smith is passionate about public school education," the board said in their comments. "He is well respected by his peers, administrative team, staff, and community. Dr. Smith has a clear vision for our district and works collaboratively to ensure every student graduates college career-ready and is prepared for a successful transition to adulthood. The Board of Education appreciates his dedication, expertise, and on-going efforts to provide the best education possible for each student."

Superintendent Smith was very appreciative. He said he is grateful to the board for trusting him and giving him the freedom to make decisions.

In other business, Joe Hayes, from the architecture firm Ehmet Hayes, came to last week's board meeting to give an update on the bids that were received for the major renovation projects at Grandview Elementary and Bellevue High School. There were four bids, and the low bid was from Leo S. Brielmaier Company.

Its bid was $100,000 lower than the engineer's estimate, so the board was very pleased.

As previously reported by The River City News, the gym near the football field is slated for an upgrade and new roof while both schools are expected to get new roofs. Bathroom renovations are also planned for the high school.

Smith asked how much time is expected for the new roofs and was told it would be about five months.

"It doesn't take five months for a roof to be done," Smith said.

Hayes explained that the length of time is due to the difficulty in getting to the membrane.

The board approved the bid.

The board also accepted the state's offer of $5.7 million to be used for future renovations at Grandview Elementary which would be in addition to what is already planned. The money is tied to federal relief funds.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor