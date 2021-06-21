Bridge Deck, Drain Repair Work to Close Lanes on KY 17 this Week

A project along KY 17 (Madison Pike) is scheduled for this week and will close lanes in both directions.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that a bridge deck and drain repair project will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and last through Friday at 4 p.m.

The southbound left lane will close from near I-275 to Pioneer Park.

The northbound left-turn lane to Dudley Road will also be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the work.

-Staff report