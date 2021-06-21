Florence Mission Reopens Dining Area After Year of Shutdown

The Mary Rose Mission in Florence reopened its dining area earlier this month after shutting down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Catholic charity continued its mission to serve the hungry and food-insecure throughout the pandemic, it had to close to in-person gatherings.

Now, guests are welcomed back.

"In mid-March of last year we had to close our dining area because the governor said everyone had to close," said Cindy Carris, Mary Rose executive director. "But we just changed to a drive-through/carry-out type of service for our people."

The mission dropped to one lead cook and reduced volunteers so that social-distancing could be maintained.

For a full year, volunteers provided an entree, bread, a bag of chips, and a dessert for people who showed up. Carris said that the mission was also providing milk and then added water because public water fountains were shut down and people needed that, too.

"We just didn't make the connection," Carris said of some people's reliance on public water. "Once they said something, we realized they needed water, because they couldn't get it anywhere else. Since this Covid is such a new experience, we tried to think of everything, and we didn't think about water."

Carris said some of their volunteers and managers are at risk due to cancer or some medical condition, and she knew they couldn't risk being on the front lines. When everything started to close down, people started to ask if Mary Rose Mission would be shutting down, but they were told the daily meals would continue.

Approximately 95 to 115 meals were served each day.

"Through the year, we noticed that when the stimulus checks would come out, we had less people here, the numbers dropped," she explained. "But nobody really wants to depend on handouts. Very soon it was back up to the normal numbers, because a lot of people don't have enough money to buy groceries, or they are homeless and have no place to keep groceries."

But the mission missed its in-person dining where guests would be like a family, seeing the same faces each night.

"There is a poverty of isolation, too," Carris said. "For groups of people, this is a night out. There is a senior center up the street where people are on social security, and they walk down here to have a meal, and socialize with other people."

The goal of the mission is to treat everyone like Christ, and to be the servants of Christ to help people. No one is ever turned away, and everyone is treated with love and dignity.

Carris said most of the volunteers have come back, but they need several volunteers every day, including holidays. People can sign up to volunteer on the website, or they can call the mission at 859-292-0300 and talk to Suzi Poat, who is in charge of the volunteers.

"For the most part, people are excited that we are opening the dining area again," she said. "We heard from some of the elderly who only know us as a drive-through, and they didn't know if it would be OK to be inside.

"We told them, oh, we are way more fun inside!"

Carris said over the years, she has realized that there are people who slip through the cracks, people who virtually become invisible. At the mission, she knows that everyone is treated like they are somebody, like they matter, and they aren't invisible.

"Before each meal, we used to get the volunteers together and say a prayer that we can be the hands of Christ, the feet of Christ, and the smile of Christ," said Carris. "But then the people who were lined up outside heard us and asked if they could pray with us, so now we pray with everyone involved, all together. It is beautiful."

She said you learn to look at people in a new light, understanding that everyone matters, everyone is looking for that little smile, that little encouragement, and sometimes that can make the difference in their day.

"We are so motivated, and know it is an essential mission," Carris said. "All along, when we have encountered problems, God just opens the way for us."

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor