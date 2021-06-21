Kentucky Colonels Aid Master Provisions in Security Camera Upgrade

Master Provisions received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) to upgrade its warehouse facility with new security cameras.

The Florence-based nonprofit partners with more than 200 other nonprofit organizations to provide resources to more than 67,000 people each month, a news release said.

The Kentucky Colonels awarded Master Provisions $3,116.61 to aid in the camera upgrade.

“The Kentucky Colonels have helped us serve others and improve operations for many years,” said Master Provisions President Roger Babik. “Thanks to all Kentucky Colonels and local liaison, Gary Boschert”.

The Kentucky Colonels will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

“When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves,” said Commanding General Hal Sullivan. “Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”

