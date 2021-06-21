Ludlow Park Set for Major Overhaul - if Fundraising is Successful

The Ludlow Independent School District is partnering with the City of Ludlow and the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund, Duke Energy, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to improve a park on Elm Street across from the schools.

The plan is to install a turf infield, redesign the outfield, add new fencing, install a new backstop, and construct new dugouts for Lemker Field. Hollingsworth Field will get new dugouts, fencing, and upgrades to the infield.

Superintendent Michael Borchers explained that Ludlow Police Chief and interim City Administrator Scott Smith is hoping to use some of the federal funding received by the city to improve the park and to install all new playground equipment, which the school uses for recess every day.

However, both projects are still short of money to get the job done.

Borchers explained to the board that this project will benefit the entire community. He called the park program a huge centerpiece for the city.

"We are very thankful for the partnership with the City of Ludlow, St. Elizabeth, Duke Energy and the Reds Community Fund, but we need to find a way to close the funding gap for this project," said Borchers. "We need to start a campaign and ask our alumni and the Northern Kentucky business community to support a project like this that will benefit the entire community. Our high school students use the fields for baseball and softball games, our elementary students use the playground every day for recess, and our youth teams use the fields to practice and play at the fields all summer and fall.

"Our entire community will take a great deal of pride with the type of facilities that will result from this project."

There is a way people can pledge money to sponsor the Ludlow park renovations. Opportunities are available for sponsorship of picnic shelters, dugouts, scoreboards, playground, windscreens, and donor plaques to advertise businesses or family donations. The fundraising finish line is $750,000 in cash and in-kind support.

In other business, the board of education honored recent graduate Lamontae Englemon, who received a $20,000 scholarship earlier this month from the Anthony Munoz Foundation. Englemon is planning to attend Northern Kentucky University in the fall.

