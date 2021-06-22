Ft. Mitchell Next for "Fairness Ordinance" Legislation

The steady addition of Northern Kentucky cities with fairness ordinances is set to continue with Ft. Mitchell.

The legislation extends legal protections to gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people.

A first reading of the ordinance was presented on Monday night. Following a second reading, the city council will vote on the matter.

"As other cities started doing this, I've had quite a few residents reach out to me directly and ask that we follow suit," Councilwoman Kim Nachazel said. She and Councilwoman Mary Burns brought the issue to the full council. Work started last year before being disrupted by the pandemic and a change in the city administrator position, Nachazel said.

"Our city has changed. It's very diverse, but the world around us maybe isn't at times," Nachazel said. "I'm excited for everyone to consider it and I think it's the right thing to do."

"I was glad to see it's moved forward and we are going to have a conclusion soon," Burns said.

Covington was the first city in Northern Kentucky to adopt such legislation, also known as a human rights ordinance, and did so in 2003, becoming the third city in the state, after Louisville and Lexington, to have one.

More than a decade and a half passed before another Northern Kentucky city followed.

Dayton knocked over the first of what would be several fairness ordinance dominoes in the region, approving an ordinance in 2019, followed swiftly by other Campbell County cities, Bellevue, Fort Thomas, Cold Spring, and Newport.

Crescent Springs adopted an ordinance in March, becoming the second Kenton County city to do so.

If adopted, Ft. Mitchell would be the twenty-third city in the state with such protections.

Augusta, in Bracken County, was the most recent city to adopt a fairness ordinance, doing so last week.

