Garden Grove Organics Expanding to Larger Space in Covington

Garden Grove Organics is moving from its longtime home at 701 Scott Blvd. to a new downtown Covington spot, 106 East Fourth Street, next to Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Alex Fraser, the shop's owner, says the move is a result of the shop outgrowing its current location several years ago.

The shop has been a staple in Covington for the past 14 years and sells specialty gardening equipment such as hydroponic systems, grow lights, live plants, and organic soil. Furthermore, Fraser said customers can expect to find a friendly and knowledgeable staff eager to help the public with all of its gardening needs.

"We carry the stuff that Home Depot doesn't and we carry it all year long," Fraser said. "I like to hire people that know more about this stuff than I do. We're like a family here - my employee turnover is very low and we are pretty tight knit."

Garden Grove Organics' new location will feature a showroom for its equipment on the first floor, while the second floor will be used for offices, fulfilling e-commerce orders, and an event space where Fraser hopes to hold workshops and educational events. Fraser added that the larger location will also allow the shop to carry more products.

The public is invited to a customer appreciation event on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new location where Garden Grove Organics will have giveaways, food, drinks, and live music. Fraser said he hopes to move the shop into the new location by the end of July.

-Connor Wall, associate editor

Photo: Fraser stands behind the counter at the current shops location