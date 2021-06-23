Independence Man Charged with Trying to Meet Boy for Sex

An Independence man faces charges after allegedly trying to meet a 16-year old boy for sex.

Timothy Morehead, 54, was using a mobile dating application to communicate with what he thought was a teen boy but who was really a Kenton County Police detective.

The department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation began on May 17 after Morehead allegedly initiated unsolicited contact.

The detective used a teenage boy's persona on the app and responded to messages from Morehead.

According to police, Morehead communicated sex acts he hoped to perform on the boy, his desire to meet, and his acknowledgement that the boy is under the age of consent in Kentucky.

On Monday, a warrant was issued charging Morehead with prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor/peace officer. The Class D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Morehead was arrested on Tuesday.

-Staff report