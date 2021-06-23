Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy Partners with Horizon Community Funds

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is now home to the Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy Fund to support the Crescent Springs-based school, which offers half- and full-day Montessori educational programming for children ages second through sixth grade.

“Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy is a huge educational asset for our young students,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “Our fund partnership with them is a natural extension of their fundraising and awareness-building efforts in Northern Kentucky, and we look forward to serving them in this role.”

Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy (NKMA) provides an authentic Montessori academic curriculum of individualized learning that optimizes the intellectual, social, and emotional development of each child. Children are guided by degreed and certified teachers who embrace the Montessori philosophy. NKMA is the only school in Northern Kentucky to be accredited by the American Montessori Society. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services licenses the Early Childhood program at the school, which is 5-STAR-rated by the Kentucky All Stars program.

“This partnership allows our organization the opportunity to grow our strategic initiatives to secure a new campus, reinforce our commitment to JEDI (justice, equity, diversity, & inclusion) initiatives, and make Montessori accessible to more children and families in the Northern Kentucky community,” said Lisa Dieso, NKMA Director of Academic Excellence.

The fund launches as Northern Kentucky region prepares for the annual allotment of Endow Kentucky Tax Credits to open on July 1. A total of $1 million is available in credits, but is shared across the Commonwealth, underscoring the need for local donors to act fast in submitting their applications to take advantage of the incentive.

Taxpayers, individuals, and corporations are eligible to receive up to a 20 percent income tax credit (not to exceed $10,000 per individual/entity or $20,000 per married couple filing jointly) per taxable year. Interested donors are encouraged to reach out to Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552 or [email protected] to begin the process.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fundholders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to the Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: Northern Kentucky Montessori Academy).

-Staff report