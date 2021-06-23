Traffic Loop Installation Planned this Week Near Kyles Lane
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 17:50 RCN Newsdesk
A traffic loop is being installed on southbound Interstate 71/75 near Kyles Lane.
The work will require a lane and shoulder closure, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, the southbound right lane will be closed. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m., KYTC said.
The northbound right shoulder will also be closed during this time.
-Staff report
Photo via traffic cam