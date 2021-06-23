Traffic Loop Installation Planned this Week Near Kyles Lane

A traffic loop is being installed on southbound Interstate 71/75 near Kyles Lane.

The work will require a lane and shoulder closure, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, the southbound right lane will be closed. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m., KYTC said.

The northbound right shoulder will also be closed during this time.

-Staff report

Photo via traffic cam