Boone Co. to Test Outdoor Sirens After Malfunction

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Boone County last Friday, but the outdoor warning sirens never sounded.

That night, county officials said that when the emergency dispatch center activated the sirens, a malfunction prevented them from sounding.

An EF1, or weak, tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Oh. on Tuesday after an investigation.

This week, the county announced that it will test its outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, June 30, at noon.

They are typically activated during tornado warnings to alert residents of severe weather approaching, urging them to take cover.

The county said that other means should be adopted by residents, such as a weather radio or local media reports as the sirens are not designed to be heard inside homes or buildings.

"Everyone is encouraged to have multiple sources to receive immediate severe weather alerts including a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and battery backup. In addition, Boone County offers the CodeRed Weather Warning system which will call your phone when severe weather approaches your selected location," the county said in a news release.

To sign up for CodeRed go to the Boone County Emergency Management website and click on the CodeRed logo.

Photo via Boone Co. Emergency Management