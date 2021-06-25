Covington Library will host Madcap Puppet Show this Weekend

The Kenton County Public Library will host MadCap Puppets which will present Jack and the Gentle Giant this Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at its Covington branch.

The show is a sequel to the famous Jack and the Beanstalk fairytale and tells the story of an older Jack and his sons taming the most despicable giant with a little help from his talking beanstalk. In this surprise-packed audience favorite, attendees will enter a world of towering tales where each giant is bigger than the last!

Those interested can register here.

-Staff report