Florence Announces Independence Day Celebration

The City of Florence has announced that it will hold a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 3 at 10p.m., and a rain-date is scheduled on Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. in case of inclement weather on July 3.

The fireworks will launch from the City of Florence Department of Public Service Maintenance building on Tanners Lane and will be visible from Ewing Boulevard

and Mall Road. Parking is available at the Florence Government Center Campus, located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard, and the parking lot at the Florence Government Center will open to the general public at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to please clean up after themselves.

The display will be produced by Elite Pyrotechnics and a timed soundtrack will be available on WNKR 106.7 FM.

-Staff report