Covington Introduces Riverfront Concert Series

Covington's newly opened riverfront plaza will play host to a series of live music events this summer.

The first show performed on Friday night, and there are shows scheduled each week through August 6.

Covington Plaza, which is part of the Riverfront Commons trail system across Northern Kentucky's river cities, includes a large amphitheater overlooking the Cincinnati skyline.

The concerts this summer are all free to attend and some will coincide with other events, like the taco festival hosted this weekend.

The Luv the Cov Concert Series will also collide with Glier's Goettafest on July 29 and August 6.

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of this exciting new venue at Covington Plaza, in a city with a rich tradition,” said Mario Cicchinelli, chief operating officer of Coldiron Events, which produces Goettafest. “With a great view of the river and Cincinnati skyline, I’m confident that these events will be some of the finest and most exciting in the area.”

A rotating fleet of food trucks and beverage trucks will be present.

The concerts run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The venue – located between the Madison Avenue and Scott Boulevard overlooks – has amphitheater-style seating.

The remaining lineup:

July 2: HiFi Honey.

July 9: The Everyday People Band.

July 16: Swan.

July 23: 3 Day Rule.

July 30: Kenny Welch Band (part of Glier’s Goettafest).

Aug. 6: DV8: (part of Glier’s Goettafest).

Covington Parks & Recreation Manager Ben Oldiges said the concerts represented another layer of the city’s plans to activate the new space, which was dedicated last Friday.

“The concert series will act as a weekly reminder of how unique and special the Covington Plaza location truly is,” Oldiges said. “Covington residents have been disconnected for too long from their front yard (so to speak), and we want to reconnect them. This concert series will provide a free, family friendly activity that will allow the Covington area the opportunity to come together and participate in good ol’ wholesome fun.”

-Staff report