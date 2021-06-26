Duke Grants Aid Programs at Gateway, Learning Grove, Chamber, More

Duke Energy awarded $300,000 in grants in fourteen workforce development education programs in Ohio and Kentucky to assist job-seekers and students in preparation for employment, particularly in the energy sector.

The funds will be used to support education and training programs.

“The committed organizations receiving these grants are helping to both develop our future workforce and position those currently employed to advance to stable, solid-earning jobs,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Equipping individuals with the skills that many employers need enables sustained employment, which is vital for our region to thrive.”

Gateway Community & Technical College received $25,000 to increase the career-readiness of students enrolled in the utility lineworker program. A news release indicated that the money will aid in creating more hands-on learning experiences.

“At Gateway, we are grateful to partner with Duke Energy on our lineman apprentice program,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “As our economy shifts to recovery, this training program plays a pivotal role in meeting the workforce development needs of our region.”

See a video produced by Duke Energy highlighting the Gateway program:

Additional Northern Kentucky recipients include:

Learning Grove (formerly Children’s Inc.), NaviGo Scholars Program and NKY College & Career Connector Program, providing hands-on training, networking, and soft skills to high school students ($35,000).

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Credential Literacy and Resource Access for Workforce Development, will assist GROW NKY Program ($30,000).

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Pathways Out of Poverty program, prepares youth with skills for entry-level or manufacturing jobs, as well as adults to sustain meaningful employment through skills training ($15,000).

-Staff report