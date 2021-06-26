Florence Railroad Crossing Project Receives State Grant

A Boone County railroad crossing will see improvements courtesy of a state grant announced last week by Governor Andy Beshear.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program will fund 80 percent of total project costs.

“Quality transportation is more than safe roads and bridges. It includes safe railways, too," Beshear said. “Freight transportation supports our thriving economy and this funding will support key rail improvements to keep our state moving.”

The twenty-four projects across the state are estimated to cost a total of more than $3.1 million, with the state covering more than $2.5 million, and six railroad companies will cover the rest.

The Boone County crossing, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Industrial Road in Florence, is slated to receive more than $118,000 from the grant, with Norfolk Southern kicking in nearly $30,000.

The total project, a full crossing renewal, is estimated to cost over $148,000.

“Maintaining efficient railroads is critical to ensure the safe and timely transportation of goods our railroad companies and consumers rely on,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “This infusion of funding will finance the majority of these needed projects to keep our railroad industry on track for success.”

Roughly half of the projects involve the reconstruction of existing crossings. The work involves removing the crossing and replacing it with new drainage and subgrade underneath the tracks, new ballasts and crossing panels and placing new asphalt pavement from the outer rails to the approaching roads.

When selecting grant recipients, the Cabinet examined factors such as crash history, traffic (vehicle, train, truck), physical condition, project cost and the federal railroad crossing score. One of the selected crossing reconstruction projects had average daily traffic counts as high as 9,066.

-Staff report