Ky. Sees Small Net Gain in Voters in May

Kentucky saw another small net gain in new voters last month, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams reported.

Following several months in which more voters were removed from the state's rolls than added, Kentucky saw an increase of 116 voters in May.

4,474 new voters were added while 4,358 were removed (3,217 deceased voters, 768 who voluntarily de-registered, 363 felony convicts, 9 voters adjusted mentally incompetent, and one duplicate registration).

“I’m glad to see voter registration has stabilized, and I hope that with our state finally reopened we will see voter registration drives begin again,” said Adams, in a news release.

Democratic registrants represent 46 percent of the electorate with 1,652,069 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 1,687 since April 30, a 0.10 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,575,249, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 981 registered voters, a rise of 0.06 percent from April 30.

In addition, 9 percent of voters, 333,058, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 822 registrants since April 30, a 0.25 percent climb.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

-Staff report