NKY Home Sales Up Nearly 18%, Prices Up More than 22% from Last Year

Northern Kentucky home sales continue to soar with May 2021 outpacing the same month last year by 104 sales, an increase of 17.87%.

Average sale prices are also up year over year, by 22.73%, the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors announced this week.

Home sales totaled $181,642,583 last month, up from $125,563,950 a year ago.

There were 686 residential units sold in May of this year, up from 582 sold in the same month last year.

The average sale price was more than $264,000 last month, up from over $215,000 a year ago.

The median home price in May in Northern Kentucky was $230,000.

June is celebrated by realtors as Homeownership Month.

