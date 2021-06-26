Survey Shows Partisan Differences in Believes on Vaccine Benefits in Ky.

Nearly seven out of ten adults in Kentucky think the benefits of vaccines outweigh any potential risks according to the results of the Vaccines in Kentucky poll, conducted by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The report did not specify a particular vaccine, though COVID-19 vaccines are top of mind right now as a tool against the seemingly waning pandemic.

The numbers fluctuate among political party identification.

Among Democrats, 82% believe that the vaccine benefits outweigh the risks, but only 68% of independents and 59% of Republicans feel the same way.

Additionally, 84 percent of Kentucky adults report hearing about the advantages and disadvantages of vaccines for adults a “great deal” or a “fair amount.” Looking at children’s vaccines, 80 percent report the same.

There is a slight difference in answers based on geography, with more than half of people living in urban areas reporting hearing a “great deal” about vaccines, while that number drops to under half for those living in suburban and rural areas.

"Vaccines save lives; it’s encouraging that the majority of Kentuckians understand the benefits of vaccines far exceed any risks,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “Still, this poll shows we have to keep working to get the facts out there about vaccine safety, dispel misinformation and encourage increased vaccine uptake.”

-Staff report