Covington Organizations to Launch Work-Based Mentoring Program for Students

The Covington Business Council and Covington Partners, which operates a mentoring program at Covington Independent Public Schools, are working together to launch a work-based mentoring initiative.

Stacie Strotman, executive director of Covington Partners, said that the benefits that the group's pilot program with Salyers Group in 2019 brought benefits to students and to Salyers.

“The students in the program earned an average cumulative GPA of 3.8. In addition, 100% of the student mentees received academic scholarships to college,” she said. “Salyers Group was a wonderful partner, and they were able to hire two of the students at the conclusion of the pilot.”

Covington Business Council Executive Director Pat Frew believes this initiative benefits the businesses in the region.

“This work-based mentoring program will make it easy for businesses to meet, teach and eventually hire interested and motivated students,” he said.

Participating businesses will commit two hours per month during the school year to meet with a small group of students who are interested in working in their sector. Covington Partners will provide training, framework, and materials to assist the businesses as they help the students learn more about the field and develop essential skills.

Covington Partners is hosting an informational breakfast on Wednesday, June 30 at 8:30 am. It will be held at the Kenton County Government Center. Strotman is inviting all businesses to “come and learn more to see if it’s a good fit for your organization.”

To register for the breakfast, click here.

-Staff report