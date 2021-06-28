EC Learn Utilizes New Fund to Support its Mission

Early Childhood Learning Education Assessment Resource Network ( EC Learn) has announced a new way for donors to support its work as a local child care resource and referral agency in Northern Kentucky: the EC Learn Fund at Horizon Community Funds.

“We are excited to serve EC Learn in this capacity,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “A fund partnership with us is a great way for a newer nonprofit like EC Learn to expand its donor base and get its name out in front of more people. Thanks to Sandra Woodall and her leadership team for choosing Horizon Community Funds to serve as a fund partner in achieving their mission.”

The team at EC Learn understands the importance of quality early learning experiences for all children and their families as well as the critical role quality child care plays in helping to boost the region’s economy. They train and develop early childhood professionals and educate families and employers to increase their awareness of early childhood education resources through a comprehensive approach that builds access and connections to support children, families, providers, and the workforce.

“EC LEARN values the philanthropic partnerships available in our community and we are thankful that Horizon Community Funds has supported our mission from the creation of our nonprofit in 2020,” said Sandra Woodall, EC LEARN Executive Director. “We are eager to work with Nancy Grayson and her team, entrusting them to guide our next steps of development and growth to advancing our services in the coming years.”

With July 1 quickly approaching, interested donors are encouraged to take advantage of the Endow Kentucky Tax Credit program - through which a total of $1 million becomes available to residents across the state. Taxpayers, individuals, and corporations are eligible to receive up to a 20 percent income tax credit (not to exceed $10,000 per individual/entity or $20,000 per married couple filing jointly) per taxable year.

Interested donors are encouraged to reach out to Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552 or ngrayson@horizonfunds.org to begin the process. Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to the EC Learn Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: EC Learn).

