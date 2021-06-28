Florence Antique Mall to Close Permanently

The Florence Antique Mall announced Monday that it is closing permanently after nearly 23 years in business.

Coleen and Mike Detzel opened the shop on August 1, 1998 and while they have renewed their lease each year, the couple said Monday that the owner of the strip mall where Florence Antique Mall is located, is selling the property.

The land is poised for redevelopment, they said, and the lease will not be renewed.

"We are deeply sorry for this development," Coleen Detzel said in a news release, "particularly given the wide popularity of (the antique mall) and the loyal customer base we've developed from near and far. Needless to say, this affects every FAM employee and dealer as well."

"Coleen and I had always hoped to one day sell the Florence Antique Mall to a new owner to see it continue, but it just wasn't meant to be," Mike Detzel said.

The mall plans to operate with its current hours through July 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with some discount sales available, varying by vendor.

New gift certificates won't be sold and layaway will no longer be offered.

Previously purchased gift certificates will be honored.