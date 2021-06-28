Ft. Mitchell Shop Adds Local Sommelier to Staff

Jim's Fine Wine & Spirits announced the appointment of sommelier Dennis Daugherty to its staff.

Daugherty is a Northern Kentucky-based wine expert who, as sommelier, will offer that expertise to customers looking for information on things like wine pairings with dinner menus and cocktail receptions.

A sommelier is a certified wine expert who has undergone extensive training and education in wine chemistry, wine making, growing, and tasting including regions of the Americas and abroad.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dennis Daugherty to visitors at our store,” said Jim’s owner Jude Hehman, who is also mayor of Ft. Mitchell, where the store is located. “His expertise in wine has already made an impact on the wines we are ordering, and he brings a depth of services we are now able to offer to our customers.”

Daugherty lives in Cold Spring and has experienced wines in many countries during 25 years of business travel.

“I gained an interest in wine through my business career selling packaging equipment in the wine and alcohol industry,” said Daugherty.

Preferring to stay closer to home and scale back his travel, Daugherty is devoting his time to helping Jim’s get re-started and to expand its wine selections in the new store.

“It is exciting to be a part of new and different retail experience,” said Daugherty. “I look forward to bringing my wine knowledge to the people of Northern Kentucky.”

Daugherty joins Alfonse Mele, another well-known store manager, on the team at Jim’s. Plans are underway now for wine events and tastings events. Fridays and Saturdays Jim’s will host wine tasting from 5 to7 p.m.