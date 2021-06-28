Point/Arc Home to Be Dedicated in Memory of Matthew Remke

The Point/Arc is set to dedicate a new home in Florence on July 11 in honor of Matthew Remke.

The Covington-based nonprofit assists individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and in addition to a variety of programs and opportunities, operates residential homes.

Point/Arc founder and president Judi Gerding said that the home at 8481 Moonstone Court in Florence had been called simply, the Moonstone House, because there had not been a major donor to support it.

That changed when Bill Remke, of Remke Markets, contacted her and said that his family would like to sponsor the home in the name of his son, Matthew, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 41. The Villa Hills resident had been president of Remke Markets when he died after a battle with cancer.

The dedication is scheduled for Sunday, July 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Members of the Remke family are expected to attend and the public is invited, too.

