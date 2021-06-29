Assistant City Manager to Depart Covington City Hall

Weeks after Covington City Manager David Johnston submitted his resignation, the assistant city manager is also departing City Hall.

Bruce Applegate, who was hired by the city in November 2019, will serve his last day on July 9, city spokesperson Dan Hassert told RCN.

He submitted his resignation "some time ago," Hassert said, adding, "He’s taking another job to be closer to family."

Applegate had previously been an administrator at the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and replaced Frank Warnock, a longtime Covington city official who had been named city administrator in Bellevue.

Oak Ridge has another Covington connection: former Covington Mayor Tom Behan also served as mayor in that Tennessee city.

"He wouldn't stop singing your praises," Applegate said of Behan and Covington in a news release from the city at the time of his hiring. "He told me I really needed to check you out."

From the time they arrived and ate lunch in Covington for the first time, Applegate said at the time, he and his wife, Stephanie, quickly grew enthralled.

"Everybody from the waitress to people on the street were happy to share 'the story of Covington,'" he said. "You already have what communities around the country want - a sense of community."

During his time at City Hall, Applegate also served as the city's coronavirus pandemic coordinator.

The position of assistant city manager is currently being advertised by the city.

The position of city manager, however, is not.

Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith was appointed interim city manager after Johnston's resignation was accepted.

"The (City) Commission hasn’t yet announced anything about a search for a city manager," Hassert said.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher