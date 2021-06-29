Dawn Steps Down as Newport Catholic Boys Basketball Coach

Two and a half months after announcing his retirement as principal at Newport Central Catholic High School, Ron Dawn said that he is also resigning as head coach of the boys basketball program.

Dawn, a 1974 graduate of New Cath, started his coaching career at the school in 1980 with the boys team, becoming head coach in 1990.

He took a five-year break to follow his son's college basketball career, and then returned as head coach again.

In 2009, Dawn became head coach of the girls program, but returned to the boys' side in 2013.

He is the only coach in Kentucky to have won All-A state titles in both boys and girls basketball. He has also won 9th Region crowns on both sidelines.

Dawn won 520 games in his career.

“I am grateful to all the young men and ladies I have had the honor of coaching over the years and to all those who coached alongside me," Dawn said in a news release.

“As a former player, assistant coach, co-worker and mentee of Coach Dawn, I can personally attest to the deep positive impact he has had on multiple generations of players and students,” Principal Kenny Collopy added. “Newport Central Catholic High School is forever in debt to his selfless dedication. We are so grateful.”

“Ron Dawn has had a tremendous impact on NCC, from being a Hall of Fame player and coach, to a great mentor to student athletes and younger coaches," NCC Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens said. "He has accomplished things that no other coach in the state of Kentucky has accomplished. His love for the game and devotion to NCC is unmeasurable.”

The school is accepting applications for the vacant coaching position.

-Staff report