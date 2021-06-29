I-71/75 Traffic Enforcement Campaign Coming this Weekend

Police patrols will increase along Interstate 71/75 this holiday weekend.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 2, police officers from Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Park Hills, Villa Hills (which patrols Crescent Springs), and the Kenton County Police Department, will conduct their next highway safety traffic enforcement campaign.

The Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement will also assist.

The six partnering agencies received a federal highway traffic safety grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety in an effort to reduce the number of traffic crashes and deaths related to traffic crashes.

In 2020, there were 112 injuries and 2 fatalities on the I-75 corridor in Kenton County.

Enforcement of traffic laws will be increased on I-75 from the I-275 interchange in Erlanger to the Ohio River in Covington.

-Staff report