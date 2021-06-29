Woman Shot and Killed in Covington, Suspect Charged with Murder

This story has been updated with details about the arrest of a suspect.

A woman was shot and killed in Covington in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Covington Police reported that officers responded to the 2400 block of White Court in the City Heights community at around 2 a.m. where they found a woman lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Ashley Kilgore, 26, of Covington, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington where she was later pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said and later identified him as Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 28, also of Covington. He was lodged at the Kenton County Detention Center and charged with murder and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Additional search warrants are pending, police said.

The investigation is still active, police said.

-Staff report

Image via Kenton Co. Detention Center