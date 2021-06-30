Apartment Association Donates Funds to Local Food Pantries

Twenty food pantries across the Cincinnati region, including some in Northern Kentucky, will share in a $24,000 contribution from the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA)'s nonprofit arm, the Apartment Association Outreach (AAO).

Annually, the organization said that it contributes nearly a quarter of a million dollars to help local families.

"Every day, there are families and individuals in need of housing, food, school supplies, and continuing education," said AAO Executive Vice President Rebecca McLean. "There are senior citizens who just need our time, our attention and our love.”

"This is where we step in and help, so they don't have to choose between paying their rent and buying food," McLean said.

AAO annually sends funds to its 20 food pantry partners in the spring and directly distributes non-perishable food items to each pantry in the fall.

The most recent food pantry donation was funded along with other AAO charity partner projects through a $30,000 grant AAO received from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation. Each of the following pantries received $1,200 donations:

Madisonville Education and Assistance Center.

Zion UCC Pantry/Norwood.

Jewish Family Service.

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.

Brighton Center.

Boone County Head Start.

Gateway Community & Technical College.

CAIN.

Anderson Ferry.

Corpus Christi.

For His Glory Pantry.

SEM Pantry.

The Caring Place.

Fairfield Food Pantry.

SON Ministries.

Tri-County Soul Ministries.

Reach Out Lakota Lake.

Open Door Food Pantry.

LIFE.

Salvation Army, Middletown.

"When families and individuals require emergency help and assistance, the AAO tries to be there in their time of need," McLean said.

