Beacon Announces Fort Thomas Location, Crestview Hills Opening

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine continues its expansion in Northern Kentucky with a new Fort Thomas location announced, and the forthcoming opening of its Crestview Hills office.

Beacon is working with Ashley Builders Group to construct a new office at 775 Alexandria Pike in Fort Thomas, slated to open early next year.

Its office at 2900 Chancellor Drive in Crestview Hills will open on July 14.

The company's existing Northern Kentucky care center is located at 600 Rodeo Drive in Erlanger.

"Northern Kentucky is an underserved market where patients will benefit from more competition, increased accessibility to high quality, low-cost comprehensive orthopaedic care," said Beacon CEO Andy Blankemeyer. "We are excited to once again be growing our presence in Northern Kentucky and we continue to look for opportunities to expand."

Northern Kentucky has been a major focus of Beacon's growth this year.

In April, Beacon announced that Dr. John J. Larkin,, an orthopaedic surgeon, joined the Beacon team. And in May, Beacon doctor Glen McClung was named medical director of the Florence Y'alls Frontier League minor league baseball team.

With the opening of the Crestview Hills care center next month, Beacon will have a total of 15 local care centers throughout the Cincinnati region.

"Bringing the best care to more patients is what we are accomplishing in Northern Kentucky and across Greater Cincinnati," said Beacon President Dr. Peter Cha. "We are growing strategically and geographically with the Beacon model that places emphasis on quality, access and value."

