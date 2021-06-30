Edgewood Sees Plan for New Playground

Edgewood city council watched a presentation about a new playground to replace a 15-year old one at Presidents Park which is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Josh Wagner of Miracle Playground showed a new play area centered around a 14-ft. tower with slides and a ladder, and other platforms with slides and climbing areas.

Wagner said he has paid a lot of attention to children's sensory experiences, particularly those who may be on the autism spectrum. He proposed sections of the playground to include textures, music, mirrors, and spinners.

The plan also includes an infant section for the little ones who are crawling, as well as for babies.

Another area would be partially shaded and provide a resting place for parents and grandparents.

The entire playground would be ADA-compliant.

The surface of the playground would be made of compacted rubber over four inches of stone so that it can be easily patched. There would be signs explaining that high-heeled shoes and cleats are banned from the surface in order to protect it.

The city has not yet given a firm commitment on the project, but if it does, it could be finished by the end of the year.

In other business, a representative for St. Elizabeth Healthcare reported on the progress of the new orthopedic building under construction where the Heritage Plaza was located near Dixie Highway.

St. Elizabeth purchased the property and the new 24,000-sq. ft. surgery center is under way in partnership with OrthoCincy.

The building will be eligible for Industrial Revenue Bonds, and the building on the six-acre site will cost $12 million, with an additional $8 million to equip it.

It is due to be finished in the first quarter of next year.

Activities in the city for Independence Day will all be held on July 3rd, beginning with a 5K run at 7:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. There will be a concert in Freedom Park at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Derrick Alan Band, and fireworks at dusk.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor