Friends of Boone County Arboretum Partners with Horizon Community Funds

The Friends of Boone County Arboretum now hold a fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, with the latter agency serving as an administrative support and donor outreach partner. The Boone County Arboretum, the nation’s very first arboretum, is a 121-acre system of trails, park space, and a 2+ mile multi-use trail just outside of Union.

The Friends of Boone County Arboretum serves as the Arboretum’s fundraising arm, and the leadership there hopes to use the new fund as a catalyst for bringing more donors and dollars in the door for upcoming needs like their much-needed Education and Visitor’s Center, and for ongoing fundraising efforts such as their annual Growing Forward campaign.

“This is another great example of how fund partnerships serve our local nonprofits,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “The Friends of Boone County Arboretum are able to augment existing campaigns, and generate more awareness and donors for future outreach.”

The inception of the Boone County Arboretum took place during Boone County vision planning sessions in the mid-1990’s. Activists from the community, Boone County Horticultural Advisory Council, and UK Cooperative Extension had the vision of a space which would document and preserve the natural resources of the county. Boone County’s Central Park was selected as the site for this vision to take place, as it was a centrally located community resource. The Boone County Arboretum was dedicated on May 2, 1999 under a partnership between the Boone County Cooperative Extension District and the Boone County Fiscal Court.

The Arboretum gained a third partnership of support with the formation of the Friends of the Boone County Arboretum. With its mission to “create a living museum that enriches the quality of life by providing a place for the appreciation and study of plants and the preservation of the natural environment,” the Arboretum has enhanced the community with education and outreach. Visitors to the Arboretum enjoy educational programs, passive or active recreation, an expansive plant collection, and many amenities.

“The Friends of Boone County Arboretum are excited to partner with Horizon Community Funds to help build community awareness about the important outreach projects that are planned for the Arboretum’s future growth,” said Kristopher Stone, Boone County Arboretum Director.

With July 1 just around the corner, interested donors are encouraged to take advantage of the Endow Kentucky Tax Credit program, through which a total of $1 million becomes available to residents across the state. Taxpayers, individuals, and corporations are eligible to receive up to a 20 percent income tax credit (not to exceed $10,000 per individual/entity or $20,000 per married couple filing jointly) per taxable year.

Interested donors are encouraged to reach out to Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552 or ngrayson@horizonfunds.org to begin the process. Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

For more information or to make a gift to The Friends of Boone County Arboretum Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: The Friends of Boone County Arboretum).

-Staff report